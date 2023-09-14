Brighton & Hove Albion defender Adam Webster has credited manager Roberto De Zerbi for taking the club to another level and has backed the 44-year-old to become the boss of a big club soon.

After Graham Potter left for Chelsea midway through the 2022/23 season, the Seagulls knocked at De Zerbi’s door, asking him to replace the 48-year-old.

The Italian took up the challenge and passed with flying colours, helping them secure a spot in the Europa League.

Webster, who has been witness to the club’s progress under the 44-year-old believes that De Zerbi is one of the best managers in the world.

“Roberto De Zerbi came in and has been incredible, taking us to another level, and is without doubt one of the best managers in the world”, Webster said to The News.

“He will become boss of a very big club in the next couple of years, I’m sure.”

From being one of the clubs trying to keep their top-flight status to qualifying for Europe, Brighton’s progress has impressed the Portsmouth academy graduate.

“When I signed for Brighton in August 2019, I didn’t have finishing sixth in the Premier League and competing in Europe in my head, to be honest.

“It just goes to show how far we’ve come in such a short space of time.”

Brighton have resumed from where they had left off last season, winning three of the four games they have played so far this season.