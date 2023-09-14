Jorg Schmadtke’s network in Germany played a big role in Liverpool landing their targets in the summer transfer window, according to The Athletic.

Liverpool signed four players in the last transfer window in Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis MacAllister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Three out of Liverpool’s four signings came from Germany and the Reds overhauled their midfield in the summer.

Liverpool struggled to bring in some of their top targets but eventually landed players from the Bundesliga.

It has been claimed that Schmadtke came in handy when it came to signing Germany-based players.

The veteran German executive was roped in during the summer on a short-term contract to help Liverpool in the transfer window.

His contacts and network in Germany proved immensely helpful in helping Liverpool to get deals over the line with clubs in the Bundesliga.

Schmadtke is under contract until the end of the season and is expected to play a key role in Germany again if the Reds need more reinforcements.

Liverpool did not sign another defender, despite calls for that area to be strengthened, and all eyes will be on whether they address it in January.