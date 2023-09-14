Liverpool were never prepared to match the financials of the deal that saw Mason Mount move to Manchester United in the summer, according to The Athletic.

Mount was one of the top targets for Liverpool ahead of the last transfer window where they overhauled their midfield.

The England international’s departure from Chelsea in the summer was widely expected and Liverpool put in legwork on a deal.

However, it became clear early that Manchester United were his preference and he eventually moved to Old Trafford in the summer.

Liverpool were also not prepared to fork out the kind of money that took the England star to Manchester United.

The Red Devils paid a fee of £55m and Chelsea will be due another £5m in add-ons if he wins multiple trophies at Old Trafford.

Liverpool only valued him at somewhere around £40m and were not ready to match Manchester United’s valuation.

Mount also signed a lucrative contract worth up to £250,000 per week at Manchester United.