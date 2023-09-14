Tottenham Hotspur out-on-loan star Tanguy Ndombele snubbed Serie A side Genoa this summer, telling the club he had higher ambitions, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 26-year-old Frenchman has struggled to make an impact at the north London outfit and has been sent out on multiple loan spells away from England.

This season, he has joined Turkish side Galatasaray on a season-long loan from Spurs with an option to buy.

Ndombele however, had interest from a few other clubs and newly promoted Italian club Genoa were genuinely interested in him.

It has been suggested that the Italian club’s CEO Andres Blazquez booked a private jet to London to sign Ndombele this summer.

According to Italian daily La Repubblica (via Calcio Napoli), the Spurs man snubbed the newly promoted team and told them he wanted to join a team in the Champions League.

Nodmbele spent last season with Italian champions Napoli and was deemed surplus to requirements by the new Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou.

He did not want to join a team that had just been promoted to Serie A and believed he deserved to play at a higher level.