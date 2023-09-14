Turkish outfit Trabzonspor will make one last attempt to sign Liverpool midfield star Thiago Alcantara, it has been claimed in Turkey.

The experienced central midfielder is yet to make an appearance this season in Jurgen Klopp’s team as he has been recovering from an injury he suffered at the end of last term.

The Reds have completely revamped their engine room with a host of new midfield signings and Thiago’s regular game time could be in jeopardy.

Turkish side Trabzonspor have shown interest in luring the player away from Anfield as the Turkish window is open until Friday.

It was suggested that the Trabzon-based outfit have also started their efforts to sign the Spanish international.

Now, according to Turkish outlet Fanatik, Trabzonspor will take their final shot to secure Thiago from Anfield.

It has been suggested that the Turkish outfit will try to convince the player on a personal level even though the deal is not easy to do at this stage.

Now it remains to be seen if Trabzonspor will send an alluring offer to the club and the player before the Turkish window slams shut.