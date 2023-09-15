Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has admitted that he is enjoying playing out from the back again for the team and conceded that he missed the style of football after Marcelo Bielsa left Elland Road.

New Leeds manager Daniel Farke insists on keeping the ball on the floor and playing out from the back is one of his key principles.

A goalkeeper in Farke’s team is expected to be good on the ball and Meslier’s skill sets match with what the Leeds manager wants from his custodian.

He conceded that he missed playing the type of football after Bielsa left Leeds and is thoroughly enjoying the challenge of being a goalkeeper in Farke’s team this season.

The Frenchman admitted that he loves the way he is asked to take more responsibility when on the ball and while it can be tricky, it is also very satisfying for him as he enjoys it.

Asked about playing out from the back, the goalkeeper told the Official Leeds United Podcast: “Absolutely, I just love it.

“It is something that I have missed since Marcelo left and it is my style of play.

“I want to be like a player to try and beat the press from the opponents and it’s so satisfying when we play short.

“Sometimes it’s difficult but we strive to get into the opponent’s half and create an action.

“I just love it and I hope that we keep going like this because when you enjoy this type of football it’s unbelievable.”

Meslier was expected to leave Leeds in the summer but he eventually stuck around and is the first-choice goalkeeper under Farke.