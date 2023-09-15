Former Celtic star Mark Wilson is of the view that Brendan Rodgers believes Liam Scales is a more reliable defender than Alexandro Bernabei for Champions League games.

Scales played left centre-back in Celtic’s 1-0 win over Rangers before the break and put in a solid performance amidst defensive injuries.

He is part of Celtic’s Champions League squad, but Bernabei has been left out of that squad that will take part in Europe’s elite club competition this season.

The Argentinian is a left-back by choice but Rodgers is now likely to back Scales to handle that role in the Champions League with Nathaniel Phillips expected to go into the team.

Wilson admitted that he has never been a fan of Bernabei and insisted that it is clear that the Celtic boss feels Scales is a more reliable defender than the Argentinian, which will come in handy in the Champions League.

The former Bhoy said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “Brendan Rodgers had a look at Bernabei.

“I have never been Bernabei’s biggest fan and Brendan Rodgers is in a position now where he has been left between a rock and a hard place.

“I think he sees Scales as a more solid and out-and-out defender, who will be more reliable in games where you are coming under serious pressure, than Bernabei.”

Bernabei has only made two substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership this season.