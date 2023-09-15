Fenerbahce will continue negotiations with Everton for midfield target Andre Gomes today, with the clock ticking on the Turkish transfer window.

The Turkish outfit are keen on bringing in a central midfielder who can also play in the defensive midfield position.

They weighed up several players for the profile but have zeroed in on the Toffees star and are negotiating with Everton for him.

Gomes is not in Sean Dyche’s plans at Goodison Park and he is eager to find regular playing time on the pitch.

Fenerbahce have yet to reach an agreement with Everton to land the Portuguese but they are running out of time, with deadline day winding up.

But late business could take place as according to Turkish daily Hurriyet, Ismail Kartal’s side will continue talks with the Toffees for the midfield star today.

Gomes was shipped out to Lille on loan last season and the midfielder had a decent run with the French outfit.

Everton are not reluctant to offload the Portuguese star even if the transfer window ends in England.

However, the jury is still out on whether Gomes’ fate will be sealed eventually on Turkish deadline day.