Norwich City assistant manager Narcis Pelach has lavished praise on Ashley Barnes and insisted his presence gives the Canaries a better chance of achieving their goals this season.

The veteran forward joined Norwich this summer on a free transfer after his contract at Burnley expired at the end of last season.

He has scored twice in Norwich’s opening five Championship games and it seems he is a popular member of the squad at Carrow Road already.

Pelach admitted that Barnes is a great player and believes it is a privilege for him to coach a player of his calibre at Norwich.

He insisted that the forward is an example for everyone in the team in the way he approaches a game and the hard work he puts in when he is on the pitch.

The Norwich coach also stressed that everyone inside the dressing room loves Barnes for his attitude.

Pelach said to the club’s media: “Ashley Barnes is just great, is just unbelievable and is funnier than you think.

“Competing next to him, playing next to him or coaching him is unbelievable.

“It is one of the reasons I came to Norwich because I wanted to be next to great players and Ashley is a great player.

“Everyone loves him in the dressing room – all the coaches and the players.

“He gives us a better chance of achieving what we want to achieve and one should see how he competes, how he approaches a game and he knows the game very well.”

Barnes’ experience could be key for Norwich as they seek to push for promotion from the Championship this season.