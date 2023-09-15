Charlton Athletic technical director Andy Scott is of the view that a top-six finish is a realistic expectation for the Addicks this season.

After a disappointing start to the season that saw Charlton suffer four straight defeats in the league under Dean Holden, the club decided to part ways with the 44-year-old.

Charlton have appointed Michael Appleton as their new manager and are hoping the former Blackpool boss can turn their season around.

Scott admitted that the Addicks went into the summer transfer window late but stressed that they tried their best to create a strong squad.

The Charlton technical director also believes that the Addicks still have an opportunity to do well this season and stated that a top six finish would be a realistic expectation this season.

“The top six is a realistic expectation for everybody”, Scott told the South London Press.

“Given the circumstances of how late we’ve come in and what’s happened at the club, we’ve had to recruit at the back end of the window – to make sure we had a strong enough squad.

“It’s not how we’d have liked to have done things but we’ve got to deal with what we’ve got.

“I still believe this is a league we can be successful in with what we’ve got.

“We expected to be challenging at the top of the league, regardless of when we came in.”

Appleton will take charge of his first game as Charlton manager when, on Saturday, the Addicks take on Stevenage.