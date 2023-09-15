Former Everton defender Niels Nkounkou has revealed that he learned valuable lessons from Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison Park, but concedes he only recently became a more dangerous player.

Ancelotti convinced Nkounkou to join the Toffees in 2020 but the defender found game time tough to come by on Merseyside.

The French star was shipped out to three different clubs on loan, including Saint-Etienne, during his stay at Goodison and his loan move to the French club became permanent this summer.

However, Eintracht Frankfurt prised Nkounkou away in the recently concluded transfer window and the defender feels he arrived in Germany boosted by his time with Ancelotti.

“I am very happy to have had a coach like him”, Nkounkou was quoted as saying by German magazine Sports Bild.

“I was able to learn a lot from him.

“He gave me the chance with the professionals and helped me improve my game.”

The French defender further added that his game has become dangerous in the past six months in terms of scoring goals and providing assists and stressed that he likes the high defensive line at Eintracht Frankfurt.

“I have actually only been this dangerous in the last six months because my coach gave me a different position – and the confidence to play my game.

“The style of play at Eintracht is similar, which I like – even if coach Dino Toppmoller demands other things from me.

“I am supposed to be very high, last line.

“A lot of things are still new to me.

“And my preparation for the season was not optimal because I started late and had to recover from injuries.

“But now I feel ready for the game in Bochum.”

It remains to be seen if Everton will come to regret letting Nkounkou go on a permanent basis in the coming years.