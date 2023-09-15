Barry Ferguson is of the view that stripping James Tavernier of the captaincy will not solve several issues that Rangers are encountering.

The 31-year-old right-back was appointed captain of Rangers by Gers boss Steven Gerrard in the 2018/19 season and he led the club to the Scottish Premiership title in the 2020/21 season.

After a disappointing campaign last season, Rangers have begun the new season in a rocky manner and Tavernier has received criticism from some of the Gers faithful.

Ferguson admitted that he is aware that some supporters are calling for Tavernier to step down from captaincy, but he stressed that he does not believe that will solve Rangers’ issues.

The former Rangers captain pointed out that Gers have more pressing matters to deal with in the form of getting their strikers firing in front of goal while Michael Beale needs to find a consistent starting line-up.

“I do feel for him having to go out there and repeatedly offer up explanations for these big defeats, but again, he knew that was part of the job of being skipper at Ibrox”, Ferguson wrote in his Daily Record column.

“Of course there are now folk out there saying he should be stood down from the role.

“That’s just a cop-out for me.

“I’ve had that debate plenty of times lately and I just think that solves nothing.

“Taking the armband off him won’t make the strikers up front look more lively, it won’t solve the recruitment issues that have led the team to where it is or help Beale settle on a consistent line-up.

“Those are more pressing issues for me than who’s captain.”

Tavernier has featured in 410 games for Rangers so far and it remains to be seen whether he will be able to put the Ibrox outfit back on track this season.