Nottingham Forest are in the frame to potentially sign Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho in the winter transfer window, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Sancho has fallen out with Erik ten Hag and has been banished from the senior dressing room at Manchester United.

He is now training away from the rest of the first-team squad after he refused to apologise to the Manchester United manager after publicly contradicting the Dutchman.

The England winger is claimed to be open to leaving Manchester United in the January transfer window.

It has been claimed that Nottingham Forest are amongst the clubs who have emerged as potential destinations for him.

They sold Brennan Johnson to Tottenham on deadline day this summer and will be looking to bring in a winger in January.

The Midlands club are alive to the possibility of getting their hands on Sancho when the window opens in a few months’ time.

A return to his former club Borussia Dortmund has also been mooted as an option for the Manchester United winger.