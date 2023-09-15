Jonjo Shelvey has managed to overcome a late obstacle to join Caykur Rizespor on loan from Nottingham Forest.

The 31-year-old was announced this week to have left Nottingham Forest after just seven-and-a-half months, joining Turkish side Caykur Rizespor on a season-long loan deal.

His transfer prolonged Nottingham Forest’s players out on loan list, which reached 12 following the departure of Emmanuel Dennis for Istanbul Basaksehir on Friday.

The loan though was in the balance as the English FA refused to sign off on it, according to Turkish outlet Sports Digitale.

It appeared that the loan might not go through and Shelvey would be heading back to Forest.

The two clubs though held talks with their respective FAs and now Caykur Rizespor have been handed the green light.

The paperwork has gone through and Shelvey is now a Caykur Rizespor player.

Having been frozen out at Nottingham Forest, Shelvey will be looking to make a big impact in Turkey.