Illan Meslier has insisted that the closure of the transfer window will help the Leeds United players to focus better and stressed that it takes time for everyone to get used to playing under a new manager.

Leeds have not made the best start to the season following dropping back to the Championship, winning just one of their opening five league games of the campaign.

The club have had to deal with turmoil off the pitch during the last month of the window due to several players wanting to force their way out of Elland Road.

Meslier also conceded that it is also not easy to wear the tag of being favourites in the Championship this season and teams have been sitting back against Leeds at the start of the season.

He also stressed that the overhaul of the squad and the time it takes for players to settle down under a new manager such as Daniel Farke have also contributed to their slow start

However, the goalkeeper believes that with the transfer window now behind them, the players can now completely focus on the business of winning games.

Meslier said on the Official Leeds United Podcast: “In the Championship this season we have the status of the favourites.

“It is not easy to play against teams who play in the low block, close to the goal and so we have to insist a lot in a small space.

“It’s a different style of football that we can play like last season.

“Of course, it’s not the best start but not the worst as well because we have a new manager with new ideas.

“It just takes time to put everything clearly and also, we had some players who moved out and came in and everyone needs to understand the ideas of the boss.

“So, yes, it takes time but now that the transfer window is closed, everyone is now focused on winning every game.”

Leeds will travel to London this weekend to take on Millwall at the Den on Sunday.