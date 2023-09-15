Former Celtic star John Hartson believes that Liel Abada’s injury will be a big blow for the Bhoys, even though they have players to cover his absence.

The 21-year-old winger, who joined Celtic in 2021, has been a regular in the starting line-up for the Bhoys.

After a good start to the season, Abada suffered an injury while on international duty with the Israel national team, which will keep him out of action for four months.

Hartson believes that Brendan Rodgers has enough players in his squad to cover Abada’s position, but stressed that the absence of a player of the 21-year-old’s quality is a huge blow for Celtic.

“You do not want to lose a really good player”, Hartson said on The Go Radio Football Show.

“I thought he was really good at Ibrox, getting up and down that right-hand side, which caused problems and created opportunities, of course, two ought to be scored.

“They tell me that Palma can play out there, Yang and James Forrest as well.

“He might look to bring James back in, but it is almost like getting Alistair Johnston and Hatate back and then losing another one.

“One thing that I can say is a plus point is that Brendan has made several signings in that sort of midfield area, wide right and wide left area so he has plenty to cover, but it is a big blow to lose a player of Abada’s quality.”

Abada has featured in all four league games for Celtic this season and has scored a goal while laying on an assist so far this season.