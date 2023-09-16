Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has outlined the key issue in signing out-of-contract players.

The League One outfit have been dealing with injuries of some of their stars, as Yengi Kusini, Anthony Scully, Tom Lowery and Josh Dockerill have been sidelined.

Mousinho’s side might dive into the free-agent market in a bid to bring in reinforcements as contingency plans and the Pompey boss refused to rule out such a prospect.

However, he pointed out the key difficulty in landing a free agent, saying that the out-of-contract players can take a while to acquire the necessary match fitness.

“It is quite difficult with the out-of-contract players”, Mousinho told The News.

“There are a couple of things. First of all, fitness is always an issue and it can take a while to get them up to scratch.

“Contract-wise it can also be a tricky one in terms of what players will come and sign for – but we are happy with where we are.”

Portsmouth have made a solid start to their campaign this season and they are unbeaten in League One so far.

They are desperate to secure promotion this term and the jury is still out on whether the club will welcome any new faces through the door at Fratton Park soon.