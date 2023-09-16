Illan Meslier has insisted that Karl Darlow’s arrival at Leeds United this summer has helped to keep him on his toes and not slack in training as he is getting pushed by the new Whites goalkeeper.

Darlow was brought in with the expectation of Meslier leaving in the last transfer window but the Frenchman stayed put and is still the number one at Elland Road.

The new goalkeeper has only appeared in EFL Cup games, while Meslier has remained the undisputed custodian between the sticks in league games for Leeds.

However, the Frenchman admitted that the 32-year-old’s arrival has helped him to push himself more as the performance levels in training have picked up.

Meslier insisted that it is never easy to see competition arriving at the club it has kept him on his toes and he cannot afford to slack in training.

The Frenchman said on the Official Leeds United Podcast: “He is good because I think he is making me better each day.

“Honest, we both have a good level of training and I like him because this guy has experience.

“Also, he can give some advice and we are consistent in training and it is better for the preparation of the game.

“It is never easy to see someone arrive but it’s good you know that someone behind me is pushing me and it’s something I like because it forces you to be consistent even when it’s difficult and you are tired.

“You can’t be lazy because you have to perform in training. It is something that I like a lot.”

It remains to be seen whether Darlow is happy to continue to provide cover for Meslier going forward.