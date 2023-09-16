Leeds United attacker Georginio Rutter has admitted that Daniel Farke and his staff have shown more confidence in him this season and says he is looking forward to doing better in the coming weeks.

Rutter’s signing in January was used as a lightning rod to criticise former Leeds director of football Victor Orta’s recruitment and he looked out of place in a Whites shirt last season.

The 21-year-old has looked better in the Championship this term and scored his first goal for the club in Leeds’ win over Ipswich Town last month.

The forward conceded that last season was difficult but stressed that Farke and his staff have helped him a lot this year and have shown more confidence in him.

The Frenchman admitted that he was waiting to score the first goal for a while and is hopeful that he is going to get better in the coming weeks.

Rutter said on LUTV: “Last season, I know, was difficult and now a good staff are here.

“He is giving me a lot of confidence and the goal is like, I was waiting for this a long time and because of that the confidence is back.

“It’s not perfect because I need more time but I hope the next two or three weeks, I will make more goals and assists for the team.”

Rutter has started the last three league games and could find himself on the teamsheet again against Millwall on Sunday.