Former Leeds United star Dominic Matteo believes the Yorkshire giants do have a strong squad now and it is all about Daniel Farke knitting together a good team moving forward.

Squad turmoil affected Leeds’ start to the season and they have won just one of their opening five Championship fixtures at the start of the campaign.

However, the transfer window is now behind them and some good additions to the squad towards the end of the summer helped Leeds to get over some of the early season turmoil.

Matteo believes Farke has assembled a strong squad of players with quality in key areas of the team.

The former Leeds star stressed the importance of the manager knitting together a good team and getting the time on the training pitch to get his points across to the players moving forward.

Matteo said on LUTV: “I think the squad are very strong now and we have a great set of players.

“It’s now about knitting this together and hopefully the manager had the time to get his thoughts and points across to the players and to knit the players together.

“And maybe have an idea about the team, when everyone is fit, that he is going to play.”

Leeds will hope to win their second league game of the season when they take on Millwall on Sunday.