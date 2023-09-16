Former Rangers striker Gordon Dalziel has admitted he cannot see the great patterns of play that Michael Beale was supposed to deliver as Gers boss.

Beale arrived at Ibrox dubbed Steven Gerrard’s brain for his work alongside the former Rangers boss and much was expected from someone widely considered to be a superb coach.

He is under big pressure though after a poor start to the season on the back of being heavily backed in the summer transfer window.

Beale bought himself breathing space on Saturday with a 2-0 win at St Johnstone, but Dalziel was not impressed with what he saw.

“I don’t see the great patterns of football that Michael Beale has been brought to Ibrox for, to implement on a matchday”, Dalziel said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

The former Rangers attacker concedes that Beale’s Rangers got the job done against St Johnstone, but feels the hosts offered little against the Gers.

“He’s got through this hurdle [against St Johnstone] and he should have got through the hurdle as watching St Johnstone, I hope they do get better, but they offered nothing.

“He’s got four home games coming up, four very important home games and it will be interesting to see how they play in that.”

Rangers will next entertain Real Betis as they kick off their Europa League campaign.