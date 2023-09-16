Fixture: West Ham United vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

West Ham United boss David Moyes has picked his side to welcome champions Manchester City to the London Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Hammers have enjoyed a bright start to the campaign and went into the international break on the back of a 2-1 win at Luton Town.

Manchester City will represent a far tougher proposition however and West Ham have to go back to 2015 to find their last win over the Cityzens.

Victory today would hand West Ham their fourth successive home league win, something they have never done at the London Stadium.

Alphonse Areola slots into goal for West Ham this afternoon, while at the back Moyes goes with Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguer and Emerson Palmieri.

In midfield, the Hammers look towards Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse and Tomas Soucek, while Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen support Michail Antonio.

If Moyes needs to shake things up then he has options on the bench, including Said Benrahma and Danny Ings.

West Ham United Team vs Manchester City

Areola, Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson, Alvarez, Ward-Prowse, Soucek, Paqueta, Bowen, Antonio

Substitutes: Fabianski, Cresswell, Fornals, Kudus, Mavropanos, Ings, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Kehrer