Former Celtic star Chris Sutton believes that the Bhoys can make an impact in the Champions League and qualify from the group stage.

Celtic are in the Champions League this season and they are in a group with European giants Atletico Madrid, Lazio and Feyenoord.

After last season’s disappointing campaign in the Champions League, Brendan Rodgers’ side will be determined to put in a good performance this season.

Sutton admitted that Celtic are in a tough group with top sides and believes that those European sides have the power to hurt anyone on their day.

However, Sutton is of the view that Celtic have the power to make an impact in the Champions League this season and qualify from the group stage.

“It might sound strange on the back of an underwhelming transfer window and the injury problems, but I believe Celtic can make an impact”, Sutton wrote in his Daily Record column.

“I genuinely think they can get out of this group.

“Look, no one is saying this is some kind of gentle section.

“That would be daft.

“Atletico Madrid, Lazio and Feyenoord are all top sides, who have the ability to hurt any team on their day.

“Celtic will have their work cut out in all of the games.

“But it could have been so much worse.”

Celtic will take on Feyenoord on Tuesday to begin their Champions League campaign this season.