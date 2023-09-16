Former Leicester City star David Nugent is of the view that Foxes new boy Stephy Mavididi’s performance against Southampton on Friday showed he is full of arrogance and confidence.

Leicester brought in the 25-year-old winger from Montpellier for a fee in the region of €7.5m in the recently closed transfer window.

On Friday, Mavididi put in an impressive performance against Southampton by scoring a goal while assisting one and helping Leicester secure a 4-1 win.

Nugent pointed out that Mavididi’s decision to take on the goalkeeper on two occasions in the match despite having the opportunity to pass the ball for a simple tap in shows his arrogance and confidence in himself.

The former Leicester star added that his performance against Southampton also showed Mavididi’s desire to do his best for the club.

“He has the arrogance not to pass the ball to his team-mate, who has a tap in”, Nugent said on BBC Radio Leicester.

“We have seen in the first instance that the angle was probably against him.

“He tried to lift it over the ‘keeper to be clever, but the easy pass was give it to [Jamie] Vardy to tap in.

“The second occasion was where he won the ball back and took it around [Will] Smallbone, had to run half the length of the pitch, to go one on one again, but you would say the easy pass was [Kiernan] Dewsbury-Hall on the left hand side for a tap in, but the confidence and the arrogance he showed to smash it in the bottom corner that shows he is full of it and he wants to do well for the club.”

The 25-year-old has featured in all six league games for Leicester this season and has netted twice while laying on two assists.