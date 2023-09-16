Former top-flight star Clinton Morrison is of the view that Brennan Johnson is a perfect signing for Tottenham Hotspur and stressed that the attacker can play anywhere across the frontline.

The 22-year-old forward turned heads with his performances last season with Nottingham Forest, scoring eight goals in 38 games.

Tottenham were keen on signing Johnson this season and agreed a deal with Nottingham Forest for the attacker on transfer deadline day this summer.

Morrison is of the view that Johnson is the ideal signing for Tottenham, as he can play everywhere across the forward line.

He also pointed out that Johnson is a player with brilliant pace and added that it has been proven that the forward can also score goals.

“There is a big debate about whether Tottenham should have gone and got a number nine, but I think he is the perfect signing for them”, Morrison said on BBC Radio 5 live.

“He can play anywhere across the front line, and one thing he has is pace, pace to burn.

“He can score goals; you have seen that for Nottingham Forest.

“I think it is good business for Nottingham Forest and great business for Tottenham.”

Now it remains to be seen whether Johnson will be able to justify his price tag in Tottenham’s colours this season.