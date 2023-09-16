Dominic Matteo believes a win is there for the taking at Millwall if Leeds United play with confidence and start the game on the front foot.

Leeds have made a slow start to life back in the Championship and have won just one of their opening five league games in the season.

The Whites are looking for some momentum after doing some good business towards the end of the transfer window to strengthen their squad.

Leeds are set to travel to Millwall on Sunday in search of their second league win of the season and Matteo insisted that that a game at the Den is always going to be tough and physical.

He pointed at the atmosphere the Millwall fans manage to create during their home games but the Leeds legend insisted that there is not a lot between the two teams at the moment.

The Scot believes if Leeds can start the game on the front foot, he can see them getting all three points in London on Sunday.

Matteo said on LUTV: “Anyone who knows them, I am sure the Leeds fans will know more than most, there is a bit of a rivalry [between Leeds and Millwall].

“Anyone who goes to Millwall knows they are going to be in for a tough and physical game and that’s how it was, especially in my era.

“The fans make a huge noise at Millwall but so do Leeds.

“It’s important that we go there and play with confidence, get on the ball and make things happen.

“From Millwall’s point of view, they drew the last game, they have a couple of wins this season, they are on seven points and we are on six points.

“There is not a lot in this whatsoever.

“It’s very important that we start well as if we get on the front foot at Millwall, I think we can go on and win this game.”

Leeds suffered a 2-1 defeat the last time they took on Millwall at the Den in October 2019.