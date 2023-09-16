Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have officially named their team and substitutes to welcome newly promoted Sheffield United to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this afternoon.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have been in good form in the Premier League this term and the Australian will be keen for them to pick up where they left off before the international break.

The Blades arrive in north London still looking for their first win of the Premier League campaign and only last won away at Spurs in 1991.

Postecoglou will have to make do without Giovani Lo Celso, who has a thigh injury.

Guglielmo Vicario is between the sticks for Tottenham today, while at the back Postecoglou picks Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie.

In midfield, Tottenham have Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr and James Maddison, while Dejan Kulusevski and Manor Solomon support Heung-Min Son.

Postecoglou has options on the bench if needed at any point, including Ivan Perisic and Richarlison.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Sheffield United

Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Sarr, Bissouma, Maddison, Kulusevski, Son, Solomon

Substitutes: Forester, Royal, Davies, Dier, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Perisic, Richarlison, Johnson