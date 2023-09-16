Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen thinks that his team need the rub of the green to go their way in order to recover from a poor start to the season.

The Premier League giants suffered another defeat on Saturday when they went down 3-1 against Brighton at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have now lost three of their opening five Premier League games of the season and are currently struggling to justify their billing as top-four contenders.

Eriksen insisted that little things have gone against his team in the first five games and says they need a bit of good fortune to go their way in order to recover from a poor start.

The Dane stressed the importance of focusing on the next set of games but conceded that losing three out of five at the start of the season is awful for a club of Manchester United’s size.

Asked what needs to be done to change their fortunes, the Manchester United star was quoted as saying by the BBC: “The small things.

“We had the offside at Arsenal and today when we scored but it was out of play.

“The small things we are missing and a bit of luck to get over the line and get something out of the effort we put in.

“Any game at the start of the season, doesn’t matter who you play, is very important.

“We focus on our games and whoever we play we want to win.

“But we have lost three already and we have to change that.”

Manchester United will next have a massive challenge when they open their Champions League campaign with a trip to Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.