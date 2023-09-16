Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund has insisted that the club are not focusing on Fulham’s Joao Palhinha at the moment.

The German champions ran out of time to sign Palhinha in the summer even though they had agreed on a fee with Fulham and the player also underwent a medical.

Fulham failed to bring in a replacement, refused to green light the Portugal midfielder’s sale and he was left stranded in Munich.

Bayern Munich are expected to try and sign the player again in January despite Palhinha signing a new five-year deal with Fulham earlier this week.

However, Freund stressed that the club are not thinking about Palhinha at the moment and the team are looking ahead to the challenges in front of them.

The Bayern Munich sporting director insisted that they will think about the winter window when it comes along.

Asked about rekindling interest in the Fulham star, Freund told German broadcaster Sport1 (via Fussballtransfers): “We are not dealing with it now.

“We have a really good team together and are concentrating on the job ahead.

“We will see what happens in January.”

Marco Silva is not in favour of selling Palhinha in January while Fulham are expected to let him go if their asking price is met.