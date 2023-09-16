Fixture: Wolves vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has picked his starting eleven and substitutes to visit Molineux for a Premier League meeting with Wolves this afternoon.

Klopp has Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson between the sticks, while at full-back he goes with Joe Gomez, in the absence of the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Andrew Robertson.

Centre-back sees Joel Matip partner youngster Jarell Quansah, with Virgil van Dijk suspended.

Midfield sees Liverpool look to Alexis MacAllister, Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai, while Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo lead the attacking charge.

Klopp has options on the bench if he needs to try to change the flow of the games with his substitutions.

He could turn to new boy Ryan Gravenberch, who is amongst the substitutes, while Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez are two attacking options.

Wolves have lost 12 of their last 13 meetings with Liverpool, but did run out 3-0 winners over the Reds last term at Molineux.

Liverpool Team vs Wolves

Alisson, Gomez, Quansah, Matip, Robertson, Jones, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jota, Salah, Gakpo

Substitutes: Kelleher, Endo, Konate, Diaz, Nunez, Elliott, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Bajcetic