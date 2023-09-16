Rio Ferdinand is of the view that West Ham United have good depth in their squad, which he believes could prove huge for the Hammers.

Despite their success in the Europa Conference League, West Ham struggled in the Premier League last season.

This summer, West Ham sold Declan Rice to Arsenal for big money and they have recruited a host of new faces to strengthen their squad.

Ferdinand believes that having good depth in the squad will prove huge for David Moyes and the club this season.

And he indicated that West Ham did good business after selling Rice and bringing in three or four high-quality players with that money.

“Are they a better team? This season will tell us in time”, Ferdinand said on BBC Radio 5 live.

“But I think what is important and which is huge for a team like West Ham is that they have more options, which for a manager and for a club of that level is magic.

“As good as Declan Rice was, you can have that, but if you can go and get three or more players of really high standards that can give you more options, more bodies and more quality, I think you would take that.”

West Ham have begun the season in an impressive manner, as they are in fourth place in the league table with ten points from four matches.