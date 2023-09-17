Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krosche has lauded Leeds United loan star Robin Koch and talked up his Germany prospects.

Koch triggered a clause in his Leeds contract in the summer that allowed him to depart on loan after the Whites were relegated from the Premier League.

He picked Eintracht Frankfurt over other options and is already making an impression back in the Bundesliga.

Krosche is delighted that Koch is part of the Eintracht Frankfurt team and feels that his qualities are clearly on display.

The sporting director believes that the defender is hugely boosting his Germany prospects with his performances on the pitch.

“Robin brings us a lot of stability”, Krosche told German broadcaster Sport1.

“He wins a lot of duels and has calmness in building up the game.

“He is a clear candidate for the national team.”

Koch was keen to return to the Bundesliga to further boost his international ambitions and the defender will have his eyes on being part of the Germany squad for Euro 2024 next summer.