Bayern Munich believe that signing Joao Palhinha is still realistic in January despite the midfielder signing a new contract with Fulham.

Palhinha was left stranded in Munich on deadline day after Bayern Munich failed to sign him before the transfer window closed in Germany.

Fulham did not sign off on the transfer despite agreeing on a fee and the midfielder passing a medical and completing all the media formalities with the German champions.

The Cottagers did not get an adequate replacement and refused to sell him but he is expected to be on Bayern Munich’s radar in the winter window.

The Portuguese signed a new five-year deal with Fulham on Thursday, but according to German broadcaster Sport1 (via Fussball Transfers), it does not mean that the player is not for sale in January.

Bayern Munich still believe that signing the midfielder is a realistic option in the winter transfer window.

They are of the view that the new contract is just about giving Palhinha a pay rise at Fulham in line with his performances.

However, it is likely Fulham are likely to demand more than the €65m figure they agreed with the German champions in the summer.