Fixture: Millwall vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has picked his starting eleven and substitutes for this afternoon’s Championship meeting with Millwall at the Den.

Following the closure of the transfer window, Farke now knows the squad he will have to work with until at least January.

The German tactician will be looking to string together a winning run and push Leeds up the Championship table, starting with meeting Millwall this afternoon.

Leeds start as favourites to get the job done against a Millwall outfit that have won just one of their last five games, losing three.

The Whites have Illan Meslier in goal, while at the back Farke picks Luke Ayling, Pascal Struijk, Joe Rodon and Sam Byram.

Ethan Ampadu and Archie Gray play in midfield, while Crysensio Summerville, Willy Gnonto, Georginio Rutter and Joel Piroe lead the attacking threat in the final third.

Leeds have options on the bench if Farke needs to make changes, with options that include Dan James and Joe Gelhardt.

Leeds United Team vs Millwall

Meslier, Ayling, Struijk, Rodon, Byram, Ampadu, Gray, Summerville, Gnonto, Piroe, Rutter

Substitutes: Darlow, Cresswell, Shackleton, Gruev, Kamara, Poveda, Anthony, James, Gelhardt