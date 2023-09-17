Jon Newsome admits that Dan James will have been expecting to be in the team every week at Leeds United, something which has not happened.

James was named on the bench on Sunday for Leeds’ Championship clash with Millwall, with boss Daniel Farke preferring other options ahead of the Welshman.

The winger, who spent last term on loan at Fulham, was brought on in the 69th minute as Leeds powered to a 3-0 win in the capital.

Newsome thinks that James showed he is a quality player when he came on, but admits that the winger will have thought he would be starting every week for the Whites in the Championship, which is not happening.

“Great footballer isn’t he? £20m price tag, signing from Manchester United. His back catalogue is there for everyone to see and he will have expected to be in the starting line-up nearly every game this season and he hasn’t been”, Newsome explained post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“We’ve got an abundance of talent haven’t we? We really do in those forward positions and this season will be defined by what we do at the top of the pitch.

“He came on and made a massive, massive impact.”

All eyes will be on whether James has played his way into the starting line-up for Leeds’ next game, which comes away at Hull City on Wednesday night.