Portsmouth boss John Mousinho believes that the goal for Norwich City loanee Abu Kamara should be to play in the Championship next season, but for that to happen he will have to contribute towards helping Pompey earn promotion.

Kamara joined Portsmouth from Norwich on a season-long loan deal in July and has since been a mainstay in their team, featuring in each of the seven league games they have played so far.

The Portsmouth manager has been impressed with what he has seen from the touchline and believes that the 20-year-old’s goal following the loan spell at Fratton Park should be to play in the second tier.

However, the 37-year-old is also of the belief that the best advertisement for Kamara will be if he could help Portsmouth win promotion to the Championship.

“Abu’s goal next season should be playing in the Championship”, Mousinho told The News.

“He can certainly make that a lot easier for himself by contributing to getting us promoted.”

Mousinho further took time to express his desire to keep Kamara on a permanent basis next summer, though he concedes that it will not be such an easy ask.

“We would love to sign Abu next summer but my suspicion is that, if he progresses the way he should progress, Norwich will be after him next season and he’ll be in their first-team.”

Kamara will be looking to make sure he gets a full season of games under his belt before heading back to Carrow Road.