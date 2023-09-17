Andy Couzens has insisted that he cannot see any other result than a win for Leeds United at Millwall this afternoon.

Leeds have won just once in their opening five Championship games of the season and are currently on six points.

The Whites had a turbulent transfer window with several players pushing for a move but they managed to hold on to Willy Gnonto and made key additions towards the end of the summer.

Leeds are now looking forward to building some momentum and will be visiting the Den to take on Millwall later today.

Couzens conceded that getting three points away from home is always tough but stressed that he cannot see a different result than a win for the Whites on the road in the coming hours.

The former Leeds star took to Twitter and wrote: “And we go again

“Three points on the road in London doesn’t come easy but today I can only see three points for Leeds.

“After a turbulent transfer window now it’s time for the team to settle into this season and get some results on the board.”

Leeds suffered a 2-1 defeat in their last visit to the Den almost four years back in October 2019 and will be desperate to claim victory today as they look to climb the Championship table.