Leeds United are unlikely to go back for Nadiem Amiri’s signature in the January transfer window, according to Leeds Live.

Daniel Farke’s side identified Amiri as their main attacking midfield target this summer and sank their teeth into a deal to bring in the German star.

The Whites agreed a fee with Bayer Leverkusen for Amiri and the midfielder arrived in Leeds to strike a deal with the Elland Road outfit.

However, the midfield star rejected the opportunity to join Farke’s side at the last moment and decided to stay put at the German outfit.

The Championship club did not bring in a new attacking midfielder after failing to land Amiri.

They could make room in their squad for an attacking midfielder in January but are tipped not to return for Amiri’s signature.

The 26-year-old star is expected to be available once again in the January window.

However, it remains to be seen who Amiri’s potential suitors will be, with Leeds unlikely to pursue Amiri in the winter.