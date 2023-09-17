Nottingham Forest star Ethan Horvath is fuming after the Tricky Trees blocked an exit and then left him out of their Premier League squad, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The goalkeeper was part of Luton Town’s successful season in the Championship last term and was looking to play again this season.

Loan offers again came in for the American shot-stopper, but Nottingham Forest blocked an exit.

Now Forest have left Horvath out of their Premier League squad and the goalkeeper is not happy.

Horvath has been left fuming about the situation, but now will have to wait until the January transfer window to seal an exit from the City Ground.

From playing regularly last term to now being on the fringes at Forest is tough for Horvath to take.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper was snapped up by Nottingham Forest from Belgian side Club Brugge in 2021.

He is a senior United States international and kicking his heels in Nottingham will likely not help his national team ambitions.