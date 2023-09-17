Former top flight star Alex Rae feels that Celtic are going to find it hard to convince Reo Hatate to sign a new deal as there are clubs who are definitely looking at him.

The 25-year-old midfielder came on for the last 30 minutes of Celtic’s win over Dundee on Saturday after missing the last two league games due to an injury.

He looked sublime in the half-an-hour he was on the pitch for Celtic and showed why he is considered one of the most important players in Brendan Rodgers’ squad.

He has three years left on his current deal but Celtic are keen to tie him down to a longer contract soon.

However, Rae feels that it is going to be complicated as he is certain that there are clubs who are looking at Hatate as a potential recruit in the upcoming transfer windows.

He did point out that the Celtic fans made it clear with their reception on Saturday that he is very much an in-demand player for them.

Rae said on BBC Radio Scotland: “Trying to tie him down will be hard for them.

“You know what agents are like and the suitors are out there.

“But the reception when he came on today was incredible and so if he is in any doubt that he is wanted, the fans let him know.”

Hatate is likely to start when Celtic take on Feyenoord in their Champions League opener in Rotterdam on Tuesday night.