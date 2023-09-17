Sunderland could be keen on signing Manchester United striker Joe Hugill, but several other clubs are also interested in him ahead of the January transfer window, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 19-year-old stayed at Manchester United this summer to remain part of their Under-21 team despite interest from several clubs in the Championship.

Manchester United and Hugill are now aware of his need to play regular senior football going forward.

The Premier League giants are entertaining plans for a loan deal from his suitors ahead of the winter transfer window.

It has been claimed Sunderland could be interested in getting their hands on the forward when the window reopens in January.

The Black Cats are still keen to reinforce their forward line and Hugill is a player they are looking at.

However, Sunderland will face an uphill task as several other clubs have their eyes on the Manchester United striker.

It has been suggested that several other clubs have more of a need for Hugill than Sunderland at the moment.

Hugill spent time in the youth set-up at Sunderland before being tempted to the north west.