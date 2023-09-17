Millwall boss Gary Rowett has dismissed any thoughts that Leeds United face different challenges to other teams amidst sides defending deep against the Whites in recent games.

Both Leeds and Millwall have had a mixed start this season after realigning their respective ranks in the summer transfer window.

Daniel Farke’s side are expected to be strong contenders for promotion this season, while Rowett’s men also have lofty ambitions this term.

It has been suggested that Leeds are facing teams that are adopting defensive tactics against them, which is a source of frustration for the Whites.

Rowett explained that such defensive tactics could be taken to stop Leeds’ speedy forwards from operating.

However, he does not feel Leeds are a special case and stressed that all teams need to find ways to play against certain styles.

“I am sure they will have areas of concern against certain styles – just like we will have areas of concern about certain styles. That is just the challenge that football brings“, Rowett told the South London Press.

“We are the same, if a team does one thing to stop us then we have to find a different way of playing – that is what good teams do, they find different solutions to win different games.

“I am only talking about that comment in general, not specifically with Leeds.”

Leeds head to Millwall this afternoon as favourites to grab three points and start to climb the Championship standings.