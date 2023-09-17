Former Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino has insisted that Jurgen Klopp’s ability to value even the squad players and their hard work makes him a great manager.

Minamino was part of the Liverpool squad that won the Premier League and also picked up the FA Cup and the EFL Cup.

However, the Japanese rarely started games for Liverpool during his time at the club and was mostly used as an option from the bench by Klopp.

He left the Reds to join Monaco last year but still has immense admiration for the Liverpool manager.

The forward stressed that Klopp never ignored the players who were not regularly starting games and kept them motivated even if they were only options from the bench.

He feels that is what makes him a great coach as he valued the hard work the squad players were putting in for the team.

Minamino told French sports daily L’Equipe (print edition): “Even in that situation, I had to be ready at any moment to get on to the pitch.

“It’s a question of professionalism.

“Jurgen Klopp always had a word for everyone, including those who weren’t playing.

“This for me makes him such a great coach and why players listen to him.

“He managed to keep everyone’s motivation in place, even the substitutes.

“He really considered the work I did every day, even when I wasn’t playing, which is something very important for me.

“This is one of the major differences between him – and Adi Hutter – and the other managers I know.

“When you have a coach like that you only get more confident.

“This is important for a Japanese because the attitude to have daily work is essential value for us.”

Minamino netted 14 times and provided three assists in 55 appearances for the Merseyside giants.