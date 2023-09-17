Former Rangers star Kevin Thomson has conceded that a large section of the Gers fans have already made up their mind about Michael Beale.

Rangers got back to winning ways on Saturday when they beat St. Johnstone 2-0 away from home in a Scottish Premiership fixture.

Beale has been drawing criticism from the Rangers fans following their defeat to a weakened Celtic side at Ibrox just ahead of the international break.

The margin for error for the Rangers manager has diminished and many now believe that he is one bad defeat away from getting sacked by the Glasgow giants.

Thomson admitted that the expectations on Beale now could be termed harsh but conceded that some Rangers fans have already passed judgement on him and it is not good news for the Londoner.

He insisted that unless Rangers go on a massive winning run, the manager is facing an uphill task in winning back the supporters.

The former Rangers star said on BBC Radio Scotland: “You may feel it’s a bit harsh, depending on which side of the fence you are sitting on, to me it feels the fans have already made a decision.

“For a lot of them, Michael is only one bad defeat away [from getting sacked].

“Unless they are capable of going and winning 15 to 20 games on the bounce, it feels like a lot of people have already made up their mind.”

Rangers will open their Europa League campaign on Thursday night when they host Spanish side Real Betis at Ibrox.