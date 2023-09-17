Former Leeds United star Jon Newsome believes that the Whites’ performance at Millwall shows they can tear defences apart.

Daniel Farke’s team scored three times at the Den, a ground which has traditionally been tough for them to visit, as they eased to victory and all three points.

Leeds will now look to follow up on the win when they play Hull City and Watford, and Newsome is optimistic neither side will play defensively.

He stressed that as long as Leeds get their defending right, they have shown they can rip through opposing defences in the Championship.

“We go to Hull, Hull are flying high at the moment. They will fancy their chances and I think they will play a pretty open game”, Newsome said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“Watford, coming to Elland Road, you would think they would not be the type of team who are going to sit in and get ten men behind the ball.

“I’d like to think they are going to be a couple of open games and if we can defend the way we’ve defended today we give ourselves that platform for those at the top of the pitch to do their thing.

“And we’ve seen it today, we can tear defences to pieces.”

Leeds’ goals in the capital came through summer signing Joel Piroe (two) and club record purchase Georginio Rutter.