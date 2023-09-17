Wolves talent Nathan Fraser has picked out two senior players who have helped him to settle into training with the first team.

The 18-year-old was on the Wolves bench against Brighton last season in a Premier League clash.

The teenage prospect turned out for Wolves this term in an EFL Cup win over Blackpool and was on the bench in the top flight again for the visit to Crystal Palace.

Wolves rate the young attacker highly and his goal and assist against Blackpool in the EFL Cup further underlined why.

Fraser is regularly training with the senior squad and he revealed that Matheus Cunha and Sasa Kalajdzic have made him feel at home.

“I can’t go there and do my own thing”, Fraser told Express & Star about training with the first team.

“Listen to the manager’s instructions and if I get a chance score, or create a moment to take.

“Cunha and Sasa, those two have been two players that have made me feel a bit more welcome and help me integrate into the team.”

Now it remains to be seen if Gary O’Neil will reward Fraser with his Premier League debut in the upcoming weeks and months.