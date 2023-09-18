Karim El Ahmadi believes that Feyenoord face a dilemma against Celtic in the Champions League due to the fact they will dominate the ball.

Feyenoord will kick off their Champions League group stage campaign on Tuesday night by welcoming Celtic to Rotterdam.

Arne Slot must decide how to set up his team to play the Bhoys and has depleted attacking options, with just Igor Paixao and Yankuba Minteh looking to lead the line in the absence of the injured Ayase Ueda and suspended Santiago Gimenez.

El Ahmadi feels that against Celtic, Feyenoord will only be able to play one up front due to the fact they will dominate possession.

He expects Celtic to drop deep and believes Slot must pick between Minteh and Paixao when it comes to spearheading the attack.

“Playing against Atletico Madrid away you could easily have both Minteh and Paixao”, El Ahmedi told ESPN.nl.

“Against Celtic at home, you will have a lot of the ball, so to play Paixao or Minteh as striker then, they won’t get a lot of space.

“But those are the only two you can put down for that role.”

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers will want his side to make a positive start to their Champions League push in the Netherlands.

Minteh is currently tipped as the most likely to lead Feyenoord’s attack.