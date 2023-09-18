Everton midfielder Amadou Onana has revealed that receiving the responsibility of skipper at international level is a good sign for him.

Despite being a defensive midfielder, Onana is playing further up the pitch for Everton this season.

Toffees boss Sean Dyche thinks that the Belgian star will excel in the role of a box-to-box midfielder, however, any such plan is yet to fully show massive results.

Now Onana revealed that both holding and box-to-box midfield positions are his comfort zone, stressing that he has recently played for Belgium as a number six.

He further added that captaining his country during international duty is a good sign for him and getting regular playing time is helpful for him to flourish.

“It gives me a lot of confidence”, Onana told Everton’s in-house media while speaking about captaining Belgium.

“The manager giving me the armband is a good sign for me, and it was nice to go and to get game time because that’s the only way to grow.

“I feel quite comfortable in both positions.

“I have played recently for Belgium as a holding number six and, as I say, I feel quite comfortable, but I enjoy playing everywhere on the pitch.”

Everton are struggling at the early stage of the Premier League despite their hopes of not getting dragged into another relegation scrap.

Dyche’s men are currently sitting in the relegation zone and they are hoping to turn the tables soon.