Jon Newsome has insisted that Leeds United attacker Georginio Rutter is yet to completely convince, but admits that there are areas of his game that are very good.

Rutter scored his second Leeds goal on Sunday in his side’s 3-0 win over Millwall at the Den.

The Frenchman joined Leeds in January last year for a club-record fee but struggled in the Premier League and was used as a symbol of Victor Orta’s bad recruitment.

New Leeds boss Daniel Farke has been keen to give him a chance and the forward has been repaying that faith.

Newsome conceded that the jury is still out on whether Rutter can develop into the centre-forward Leeds thought they were buying in the winter transfer window.

He admitted that he has looked better this season and there are some wonderful parts in his game.

However, the former White insisted that there is still a lot of work that needs to be done in order to develop the Frenchman as an attacker.

Newsome did admit that the forward seems to be a valued member of the squad and he does have the willingness to learn and improve.

Asked if Rutter is a centre-forward, the former White said on BBC Radio Leeds: “The jury is still out.

“You have got to give him the benefit of the doubt and he is learning his trade.

“It’s not his fault that somebody has put a £35m price tag around his neck and this league is something totally different to anything he has played in before.

“I have been critical of him over the period of time he has been here.

“I thought he was decent at Ipswich and I think today has been probably one of his better days.

“There are parts of his game that’s fantastic and sublime, there are areas where he gets all of it, but then there are other parts where if you are analyst, you will sit down with him tomorrow and tell him this is what you have got to better at and these are things you have to improve at.

“He wants to learn, he looks infectious, and he is part of the team, when he scored everybody was in and around him, jumping on him and celebrating with him, which shows that he is part of that squad and they are a very tight-knit group and I am delighted for him.

“Nobody wants to see him fail, everybody wants to see him succeed and today I think goes towards helping him succeed.”

Rutter has started the last four Championship games and is expected to be in the eleven when Leeds take on Hull later this week.