PSV Eindhoven boss Peter Bosz has insisted that Southampton loan star Armel Bella-Kotchap has very good positional sense and hailed the German’s football intelligence.

Saints lost a host of players after they suffered relegation from the top flight last season and Bella-Kotchap exited on a temporary basis.

He joined the English side last summer from German outfit Bochum and he will be playing in Netherlands for the rest of the season on loan.

Bosz handed the young German his Eredivisie debut against NEC on Saturday and he was impressed by the defender’s ability to win duels and his pace.

He also stressed that Bella-Kotchap is intelligent and added that he has a very good sense of how to position himself during the transitions of play.

“Especially in our football, as a central defender you have to be able to play modestly”, Bosz was quoted as saying by Dutch magazine Voetbal International.

“Because we have so many good football players in defence.

“Give him the ball and he did that.

“Armel won his duels and he showed his speed when he needed to.

“He was also always good positionally, which I think is very important.

“He is football intelligent.”

Saints will be keeping a close eye on the German’s situation this season as they rate the 21-year-old central defender highly.